Donate to the City Paper | Flip through our latest digital issue

Friday, July 10, 2020

Dear Blanca takes us to the "Overpass" for a new summer jam and video

New album due July 31

Posted by Heath Ellison on Fri, Jul 10, 2020 at 9:04 AM


Dear Blanca released a video today for "Overpass," a summer indie-rock jam to rule the stereo for the hottest time of the month. The track originally dropped July 3, along with the announcement of a new album, titled Perched, due July 31.

The latest track is a forward thinking power pop tune, outfitted with a punchy guitar line, world-weary vocals and a spoken word intro from Mike Watt of punk legends the Minutemen.

The video for "Overpass" depicts vocalist Dylan Dickerson making friends with someone who's either a mystical warlock or a homeless guy. It's never really defined, but they've got a nice relationship.

"Overpass" and the LP it comes from was recorded at Rialto Row with producer Wolfgang Zimmerman. 
Support local journalism with a donation to Charleston City Paper

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS