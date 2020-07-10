Dear Blanca takes us to the "Overpass" for a new summer jam and video

Dear Blanca released a video today for "Overpass," a summer indie-rock jam to rule the stereo for the hottest time of the month. The track originally dropped July 3, along with the announcement of a new album, titled, due July 31.The latest track is a forward thinking power pop tune, outfitted with a punchy guitar line, world-weary vocals and a spoken word intro from Mike Watt of punk legends the Minutemen.The video for "Overpass" depicts vocalist Dylan Dickerson making friends with someone who's either a mystical warlock or a homeless guy. It's never really defined, but they've got a nice relationship."Overpass" and the LP it comes from was recorded at Rialto Row with producer Wolfgang Zimmerman.