ROCK | Baysik

This Thursday, founding Umphrey's McGee members Brendan Bayliss (guitar/vocals) and Ryan Stasik (bass) are hosting a worldwide broadcast event via Zoom at 8:30 p.m. that has been dubbed a 'Baysik Hang.' The virtual live performance will unfold from an undisclosed location in Charleston in place of the duo's Windjammer show that was postponed for the second time due to COVID-19 concerns. Stasik told the City Paper that this stripped-down session will be "more like an episode of VH1's Storytellers than a typical Umphrey's concert." Folks can expect plenty of back and forth banter between the two long-time friends and performing partners. Bayliss added that he is always excited to get to continue the musical conversation with Stasik, who gave Bayliss his first electric guitar (and volunteered to shift to bass) while the two were both students at Notre Dame. Bayliss said this saved him from "becoming Cat Stevens" or "getting stuck on the coffee shop circuit." In addition to delivering plenty of fan favorites from the UM songbook, Baysik has also been known to cover classic cuts from a disparate array of outside sources. Viewers can secure a spot in the hang through Stasik's Live Lesson Masters page. —Kevin Wilson THURSDAY

VARIETY | BlackNoyze

BlackNoyze is an original music ensemble composed of four local and celebrated artists. The ensemble is made up of Stephen Washington on keys, Greg Loney on lead guitar, Jame "JT" Rollerson on drums and Lavonta Green on bass. Each of these musicians are well known around the Charleston area and beyond. Stephen Washington is a keyboardist known for his ability to improvise and multitask effortlessly. Greg Loney has been playing guitar for some time, getting his start in the church. He went on to play throughout school, even landing admission at Berklee College of Music — one of the top schools for contemporary music in the world. James "JT" Rollerson has also been playing music his whole life, beginning at the ripe age of three years old. He too gained footing in his church, playing drums live for the first time in front of his congregation. Not only has he played in churches, but he toured with Far East Movement, eventually sharing a stage with rapper Lil Wayne. Lavonta Green is known for his funky tones and melodic rhythms. These four musicians are a force to be reckoned with individually, so when they come together it's an experience you don't want to miss. BlackNoyze will perform every Thursday at 6:30 p.m. at the Pour House during July. —Abrie Richison THURSDAY