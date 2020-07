Bancamp screenshot

Dear Blanca released "Overpass," a summer indie-rock jam to rule the stereo for the hottest time of the month. The track dropped on Friday, along with the announcement of a new album, titled, due July 31.The latest track is a forward thinking power pop tune, outfitted with a punchy guitar line, world-weary vocals and a spoke word intro from Mike Watt of punk legends the Minutemen."Overpass" and the LP it comes from was recorded at Rialto Row with producer Wolfgang Zimmerman.