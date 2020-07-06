Donate to the City Paper | Flip through our latest digital issue

Monday, July 6, 2020

Contour releases two covers in support of arts academy the Black School

Sweet Tears won't Go Away

Posted by Heath Ellison on Mon, Jul 6, 2020 at 8:51 AM

click to enlarge DAVE CURRY
  • Dave Curry
R&B artist Contour released two covers Friday, "Sweet Tears" by Roy Ayers and "Go Away" by Strawberry Switchblade.

According to songwriter Khari Lucas, the cover of "Go Away" is more soulful to contrast the post-punk flare of the original tune. Contour's cover has a bounce to it in the drums, but is a pretty relaxed affair in the instrumentation.


"Sweet Tears" is an electronic and programmed cover, Lucas said, countering the jazz and soul sound of the original Roy Ayers tune. Lucas' voice shines in this track, partially because of the subtle music, but mostly it's just because he's a good vocalist. Lucas lets quiet emotion flow as he sings every word.


Friday, all proceeds from bandcamp.com went to The Black School, an experimental school that teaches radical black history and the arts. All curriculum is based around black love, self determination and wellness. Lucas also encourages fans to donate to them directly, as well.

