Down Under's debut LP Sisyphean rolls out Thursday

Down Under was voted metal artist of the year in the 2018 Charleston City Paper Music Awards

Deathcore band Down Under released their debut LP,, today. Staring down the bleak cover and hopeless title, listeners will probably expect heavier-than-lead songs — and they should.The album surely earns its stripes in the death corps, but according to guitarist Will Manigault, the band tried to bring a "diverse range of musical influences" to the songs. "Although we're a death metal band, we're really into progressive rock and progressive metal, stuff like Rush and Yes and Genesis and Dream Theater," he told the. "And we're also really big into black metal like Behemoth and Mayhem."also features guest musicians from Depressor, One Less Life, Hellcast and Proselyte. The album's available on bandcamp.com