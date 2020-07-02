Donate to the City Paper | Flip through our latest digital issue

Thursday, July 2, 2020

Down Under's debut LP Sisyphean rolls out Thursday

Heavy tunes for heavy times

Posted by Heath Ellison on Thu, Jul 2, 2020 at 6:16 PM

click to enlarge Down Under was voted metal artist of the year in the 2018 Charleston City Paper Music Awards - JAMES BYRNES PHOTOGRAPHY
  • James Byrnes Photography
  • Down Under was voted metal artist of the year in the 2018 Charleston City Paper Music Awards
Deathcore band Down Under released their debut LP, Sisyphean, today. Staring down the bleak cover and hopeless title, listeners will probably expect heavier-than-lead songs — and they should.


The album surely earns its stripes in the death corps, but according to guitarist Will Manigault, the band tried to bring a "diverse range of musical influences" to the songs. "Although we're a death metal band, we're really into progressive rock and progressive metal, stuff like Rush and Yes and Genesis and Dream Theater," he told the City Paper. "And we're also really big into black metal like Behemoth and Mayhem."
Related Down Under lets prog. rock and deathcore mingle on debut album: Hard Times
Down Under was voted metal artist of the year in the 2018 <i>Charleston City Paper</i> Music Awards
Down Under lets prog. rock and deathcore mingle on debut album
Hard Times
Listening to Sisyphean, the new album by Charleston deathcore band Down Under, it's difficult to believe that this is their full-length debut.
By Vincent Harris
Features
Sisyphean also features guest musicians from Depressor, One Less Life, Hellcast and Proselyte. The album's available on bandcamp.com

Tags: , , ,

Related Stories

Support local journalism with a donation to Charleston City Paper

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS