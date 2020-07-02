Thursday, July 2, 2020
Down Under's debut LP Sisyphean rolls out Thursday
Heavy tunes for heavy times
Posted
by Heath Ellison
on Thu, Jul 2, 2020 at 6:16 PM
click to enlarge
-
James Byrnes Photography
-
Down Under was voted metal artist of the year in the 2018 Charleston City Paper Music Awards
Deathcore band Down Under released their debut LP, Sisyphean
, today. Staring down the bleak cover and hopeless title, listeners will probably expect heavier-than-lead songs — and they should.
The album surely earns its stripes in the death corps, but according to guitarist Will Manigault, the band tried to bring a "diverse range of musical influences" to the songs. "Although we're a death metal band, we're really into progressive rock and progressive metal, stuff like Rush and Yes and Genesis and Dream Theater," he told the City Paper
. "And we're also really big into black metal like Behemoth and Mayhem."
Sisyphean
also features guest musicians from Depressor, One Less Life, Hellcast and Proselyte. The album's available on bandcamp.com
.
Tags: down under, deathcore, sisyphean, Image