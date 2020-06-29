Baby Yaga is "Going to Hell" in new video and debut EP

Alt rock band Baby Yaga released a music video today for "Going to Hell," the lead single for their debut EP. The video's got all of the punk energy of the album, particularly in the catchy chorus.Throughout the video, the band takes part in some light-hearted sacrilege: they smoke pot in church, play sinful tunes in the sanctuary, guitarist Avery Greeson dresses up as a nun and vocalist Presley Randall licks a priest's face. Presley summons the devil, played by producer Matt Tuton, and hangs out with him. It's a good time.is full of comic rebellion like "Going to Hell." The opening track, "I'm Going Back," kicks the door down, opening the floor for big tunes like "One of a Million," "Right Love" and "Needed You." The album was supposed to be out today, but encountered a last minute delay. According to the band, it will be out sometime in the next couple days.