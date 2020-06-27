Easy Honey cools down with breezy single "Leo"

click to enlarge Webster Austin

Easy Honey are back with a new song and a new sound. "Leo" is a more laid-back affair than the hard '90s edge the band has pursued before.There's still a little bit of that punch in the chorus, but this track is all about the vibes, man. The Charleston sound is really starting to sink in, more than on their previous single "Like Glue," which reveled in riffs.The band's really starting to come into their own with each new track, as they experiment with chill sounds and the occasional burst of edgy energy.