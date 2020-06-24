Provided

EXPERIMENTAL | Retired Astronauts

They sure do know how to make a first impression. Retired Astronauts, a new experimental pop and hip-hop duo, didn't just adopt personas of ex-fighter pilots and members of NASA and call it a day. Instead, they made a surprisingly unique self-titled debut album, mutated several genres into one, and masqueraded as ex-fighter pilots. The band describes their sound the best on "Nassau," a power-pop and rap track sewed down the middle like Frankenstein's monster. "This is rocket fused with hip-hop/ get used to it/ it's so fly we should be drafted by the air force/ our presence is stronger than Sampson on steroids." Yeah — that's the kind of alt-rap weirdness the world needs more of. Thankfully, their self-titled album is full of it. Songs like "Excusez Moi" and "Let's Just See What Happens" are filled to the brim with a shifting flow and brilliantly strange metaphors you would expect from an early 2000s underground rapper. The duo consistently breaks from traditional hip-hop structures, though. "Velvet Swells" portrays a Lou Reed influence (it's right in the title) and "Science is Stupid" is a calm indie backdrop for the quick rhymes. Even the band's backstory has entertainment baked into it. Retired Astronauts are composed of Tobagun and Laika, a duo who "happen upon experimental music as a way to further ensure the protection of our planet," after a distinguished career as astronauts. What more can we say? Head over to bandcamp.com or charlestoncitypaper.com to check out Retired Astronauts. —Heath Ellison

INDIE | Babe Club

Babe Club, the band from songwriting duo Jenna Desmond and Corey Campbell, released a music video on June 15 for their new single, "Together." The track premiered with American Songwriter alongside a quirky video depicting two nuns having fun. "Together" was written about Desmond and Campbell's relationship "as if it were over," Campbell told American Songwriter. The song, which is accented by lush production and occasionally surreal lyrics, dates back to the duo's days in SUSTO. Campbell and Desmond toured and recorded with the Lowcountry music titan in the early days of their relationship, before breaking off from SUSTO to form Babe Club. The group's previous song, "Hate Myself," dropped in 2018, giving locals a hint at the band's indie style. "Together" expands the scope with a well-produced pop tune that shows off the band's songwriting skills. Check it out on youtube.com and charlestoncitypaper.com. —Heath Ellison