DJ DollaMenu swears the kid's not his on Father's Day release

Fun-loving rapper DJ DollaMenu is pretty sure the baby doesn't look like him. At least, that's what his latest single "Not the Father" says. The latest track, appropriately released on Father's Day, is an EDM tune joking about daytime television's favorite question: Is this child yours?"Although I have an awesome dad in my life I know Father’s Day doesn’t bring everyone great memories," he said. "I even had friends last year tell me that they avoid social media on that day. So I thought it’d be fun to make a song and a fake holiday to parody it, 'Not-a-Father's-Day.'"Tracks like "Not the Father" are the normal sort of topical shenanigans DJ DollaMenu writes about. Earlier this month, he released a three-song EP titled. In his usual style, he mixes his comedic stylings with genuinely clever rhymes. "I seen so many of y'all get the fame and the money, then piss it away like R. Kelly," he raps on "PLEASE WASH YOUR HANDS." Just like the name implies, he's imploring people to wash their hands."DOWNTOWN" provides a respite from the COVID content, before the title track reminds us we're in a global pandemic. At least DJ DollaMenu can joke about it.