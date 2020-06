Amethyst, massive hip-hop collaboration, showcases South Carolina artists

, a collaborative project featuring almost 50 rappers and producers from South Carolina, was released on Juneteenth . The massive LP includes 27 new tracks completed during a two-day recording session in Summerville's Mega Entertainment studio."I think it's good enough to compete with music of any caliber that's out right now," co-organizer and producer Black Dave said about the final product.Kris Kaylin, a host on Z93 Jamz and creator of Next Up Charleston , told thebefore the recording that Charleston isn't underrated anymore. "I feel like we kind of have an eye on us," the co-organizer said, "but I feel like now is the perfect opportunity to present what we have. And I feel like we'll have the right people under one roof to do that."A slew of Lowcountry artists, including 9Neintu, Jah Jr., Matt Monday, Nory, Anfernee and Scene Jesus, are joined by plenty of other S.C. artists, giving local hip-hop fans a chance to discover new songwriters.According to Dave, his ultimate goal for the project is to see someone get a deal or havebe a contribution to their career as they move forward.