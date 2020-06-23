Amethyst, massive hip-hop collaboration, showcases South Carolina artists

Amethyst
, a collaborative project featuring almost 50 rappers and producers from South Carolina, was released on Juneteenth
. The massive LP includes 27 new tracks completed during a two-day recording session in Summerville's Mega Entertainment studio.
"I think it's good enough to compete with music of any caliber that's out right now," co-organizer and producer Black Dave said about the final product.
Kris Kaylin, a host on Z93 Jamz
and creator of Next Up Charleston
, told the City Paper
before the recording that Charleston isn't underrated anymore. "I feel like we kind of have an eye on us," the co-organizer said, "but I feel like now is the perfect opportunity to present what we have. And I feel like we'll have the right people under one roof to do that."
A slew of Lowcountry artists, including 9Neintu, Jah Jr., Matt Monday, Nory, Anfernee and Scene Jesus, are joined by plenty of other S.C. artists, giving local hip-hop fans a chance to discover new songwriters.
According to Dave, his ultimate goal for the project is to see someone get a deal or have Amethyst
be a contribution to their career as they move forward.