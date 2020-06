ONE AT A TIME: Ray DeeZy gives a voice to listen to; Dead Swells come "Out of the Window"

click to enlarge Mia Naome

Dead Swells

Rapper Ray DeeZy provided moments of meditation in his latest track, as the world seems to change in front of us. "The black dollar goes a long way, better fix your crown/ as the water keeps rising, all the evil's gonna drown/ I just wish that all these crooked cops were prison bound." Never change, Ray, especially when we need to hear more voices like yours. Check it out on his website Dead Swells returned with a psychedelic pop tune teasing their upcoming album, and it's a trippy way to remind the world of their sound. "Out of the Window" is focused primarily on the keys and fuzzy tones that wobble their way through the track. It's a much more rounded sound than previous releases, giving a taste of the growth the band has experienced.Dwayne Mitchell is best known as the owner of Local 616, but the guy can write a song (or two) when he wants to. "Diversion" is a piano-driven electronic pop song that uses synthesizers for a floating feeling permeating through the song. "Tree of Life" is the other side of the coin. It follows a syncopated rhythm and is a little darker, but the song still sticks to Mitchell's reliable piano chords to center itself. For more, check out Parker Milner's chat with Mitchell.