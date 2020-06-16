Babe Club is "Together" in nun-centered music video

Babe Club, the band from songwriting duo Jenna Desmond and Corey Campbell, released a music video today for their new single "Together." The track premiered with American Songwriter alongside a quirky video depicting two nuns having fun."Together" was written about Desmond and Campbell's relationship "as if it were over," Campbell told American Songwriter. The song, which is accented by lush production and occasionally surreal lyrics, dates back to the duo's days in SUSTO. Campbell and Desmond toured and recorded with the Lowcountry music titan in the early days of their relationship, before breaking off from SUSTO to form Babe Club.The group's previous song, "Hate Myself," dropped in 2018, giving locals a hint at the band's indie style. "Together" expands the scope with a well-produced pop tune that shows off the band's songwriting skills.