Support local journalism by donating to the City Paper

Tuesday, June 16, 2020

Babe Club is "Together" in nun-centered music video

In good company

Posted by Heath Ellison on Tue, Jun 16, 2020 at 2:45 PM


Babe Club, the band from songwriting duo Jenna Desmond and Corey Campbell, released a music video today for their new single "Together." The track premiered with American Songwriter alongside a quirky video depicting two nuns having fun.

"Together" was written about Desmond and Campbell's relationship "as if it were over," Campbell told American Songwriter. The song, which is accented by lush production and occasionally surreal lyrics, dates back to the duo's days in SUSTO. Campbell and Desmond toured and recorded with the Lowcountry music titan in the early days of their relationship, before breaking off from SUSTO to form Babe Club.
Related Babe Club's debut single "Hate Myself" drops as Jenna Desmond and Corey Campbell announce SUSTO departure
Babe Club's debut single "Hate Myself" drops as Jenna Desmond and Corey Campbell announce SUSTO departure
Debut single "Hate Myself" is a reflection of vocalist/songwriter Jenna Desmond's life over the past few years.
By Kelly Rae Smith
Feedback File
The group's previous song, "Hate Myself," dropped in 2018, giving locals a hint at the band's indie style. "Together" expands the scope with a well-produced pop tune that shows off the band's songwriting skills.

Tags: , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Support local journalism with a donation to Charleston City Paper

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS