Safe Sounds cancels debut Runaway Gin show due to severe weather

Safe Sounds, a seven-week concert series at Firefly Distillery, has canceled their show Friday night due to the threat of severe weather. This weekend is the debut for the summer series, with a two-night performance from Phish cover band Runaway Gin.Tomorrow night's show has not been canceled and ticket holders for tonight's gig will be issued tickets for tomorrow's performance. If they cannot attend tomorrow night's show, they will be issued tickets to any other performance or a refund.Firefly will host a shows every weekend through June and July, featuring artists like Lauren Hall, the Majestics and the Midnight City. Safe Sounds is hosted outdoors, and provides a safe place for fans to listen to live music during the COVID-19 pandemic.Safe Sounds is presented in partnership with theand Ear for Music.