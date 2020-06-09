Charleston Equity Initiative to host benefit concert with Charlton Singleton on June 20

Support the Charleston City Paper | Our June 9 endorsements

Tuesday, June 9, 2020

Posted by Heath Ellison on Tue, Jun 9, 2020 at 3:50 PM

click to enlarge Charlton Singleton will perform at the Charleston Equity Concert - JONATHAN BONCEK FILE PHOTO
  • Jonathan Boncek file photo
  • Charlton Singleton will perform at the Charleston Equity Concert
The Charleston Equity Initiative announced their Charleston Equity Concert will be streamed on various platforms on June 20. The virtual benefit concert will feature local black artists, such as Charlton Singleton and Gabriel Washington, and black keynote speakers.

“The Charleston Equity Concert will seek to not only empower black citizens but to promote unity across the Charleston area,” Ke’Von Singleton, a local activist and founder of the Initiative, said in a press release. “The goal of the concert is to help bridge the gap in our community that has only been widened during these recent events.”

According to a spokesperson, the Charleston Equity Initiative is a local group that tries to bring communities together, bridging the gap caused by generations-long oppression of black people in Charleston.

The concert will be hosted at Mount Moriah Missionary Baptist Church in North Charleston, but will be live streamed on Facebook on June 20 at 6 p.m. All donations from the event will go to local black non-profit organizations.

