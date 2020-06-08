Support the Charleston City Paper | Our June 9 endorsements

Monday, June 8, 2020

Jaee Bryant drops "No Justice No Peace," dedicating proceeds to families of loved ones killed in police violence

How much material do you have, Jaee?

Posted by Heath Ellison on Mon, Jun 8, 2020 at 5:02 PM

click to enlarge Bryant will release two albums this year: Too Serious for Television, out Feb. 14, and To Live and Die in Charleston - RUTA SMITH
  • Ruta Smith
  • Bryant will release two albums this year: Too Serious for Television, out Feb. 14, and To Live and Die in Charleston
Jaee Bryant released a surprise (and surprisingly long) track over the weekend titled "No Justice No Peace." Recorded in 2018, the track is an epic set of jazz and soul-influenced beats and Bryant's usual cool persona on the mic.


"No Justice No Peace" contains several mixes and beats, almost like a few songs for the price of one. Spanning from trippy to groovy, Bryant's got a little flavor of all of his influences on this track. In addition, all donations from the track will go to families who lost someone to police brutality, he told the City Paper.
Related From Abstract to Bill Wilson, here's a list of black musicians in the Lowcountry: Water Keeps Rising
Matt Monday's album <i>Filthy 2</i>
From Abstract to Bill Wilson, here's a list of black musicians in the Lowcountry
Water Keeps Rising
Music soothes the soul, they say. It may or may not be true, but while you're looking for something to listen to during a time of potential social change, we encourage you to support local black musicians and artists.
By Heath Ellison and Alex Peeples
Feedback File
Bryant's been productive during 2020, promising two albums, Too Serious for Television and To Live and Die in Charleston, and delivering a surprise LP, Silkk Possyum. Given that "No Justice No Peace" was recorded in 2018, the rapper might be sitting on a backlog of material, as well.

Tags: , , , ,

Related Stories

Support local journalism with a donation to Charleston City Paper

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS