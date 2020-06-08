Monday, June 8, 2020
From Abstract to Bill Wilson, here's a list of black musicians in the Lowcountry
Water Keeps Rising
Music soothes the soul, they say. It may or may not be true, but while you're looking for something to listen to during a time of potential social change, we encourage you to support local black musicians and artists. Below is a list of black Lowcountry musicians and links to their tunes. Keep in mind, on June 19, Bandcamp
will donate 100 percent of their revenue to the NAACP Legal Defense Fund.
Don't let the support for black music end when the protests are over. And don't wait for the next tragedy to listen to the black community.
A
Abstract that Rapper
(hip-hop)
Amethyst
(hip-hop)
Anfernee
(hip-hop)
B
Niecy Blues
(experimental R&B)
Black Dave
(hip-hop)
Walter Brown
(hip-hop)
Jaee Bryant
(hip-hop)
BrvndonxBrvndon
(hip-hop)
B. Kiddo
(hip-hop)
C
Contour
(R&B/soul)
Rodrick Cliche
(experimental)
Tyler Cash
(hip-hop)
Crucial Bgr
(hip-hop)
D
DJ DollaMenu
(hip-hop)
Ray Deezy
(hip-hop/R&B)
DJ Scrib
(DJ mixes)
Deslin Price of Gods
and Quiet
(hardcore/metal)
D$
(hip-hop)
Zandrina Dunning (vocalist)
F
The Four20s
(R&B/hip-hop)
G
Gotti da Ghost
(hip-hop)
Glizzy
(hip-hop)
I
Illadell
(DJ/hip-hop remixes)
IMAN
(hip-hop)
Indi Gxld
(hip-hop/R&B)
Ivory Keys
(hip-hop)
J
Jah Jr.
(hip-hop)
Jus' Jaz (hip-hop)
K
GOD KOz
(hip-hop)
Kween Katt
(hip-hop)
L
Langston Hughes III
(hip-hop)
Ray LeJune
(hip-hop)
Lexa L'Terra
(hip-hop)
Will Love
(hip-hop)
LOBG
(hip-hop)
M
Matt Monday
(hip-hop)
Marly Mar
(hip-hop)
Shaniqua McCants
(R&B)
Warrick McZeke
(country)
Kanika Moore of Doom Flamingo
and Motown Throwdown (electrowave, soul, R&B)
Maliik
(hip-hop)
Mista Taylor
(hip-hop)
N
Nivlac Retxab
(funk/pop)
9Neintu
(hip-hop)
Noah Jones of Little Bird
(soul)
Nory
(hip-hop)
O
OGEE
(hip-hop)
P
Pachino Dino
(hip-hop)
Poppy Native (vocalist on A Water Album
)
R
Ranky Tanky
(Gullah roots)
S
Salis
(hip-hop)
Scene Jesus
(hip-hop)
Semkari
(hip-hop)
Slim S.O.U.L.
(hip-hop)
Benny Starr
(hip-hop)
Stormy
(hip-hop)
Street Queenz
(hip-hop)
SunRhe
(R&B)
Syne
(experimental)
T
Twin D
(hip-hop producer)
Tazz Majesty
(hip-hop)
Tyrie Young
(R&B)
V
Apollo Valdez
(hip-hop)
W
Bill Wilson
(soul)
Mel Washington
(alt. country)
