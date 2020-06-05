click to enlarge
Live music is coming back in a new way with the social distanced Safe Sounds at Firefly series. The seven-week summer concert series will be made up of 13 different shows featuring local musicians on Friday and Saturday nights.
Tickets will be available to those 21 and up starting on June 5 at 10 a.m. at citypapertickets.com.
. (Disclosure: Charleston City Paper
is an organizing partner.)
Safe Sounds at Firefly is supported by REV Federal Credit Union in partnership with Ear for Music. (And us!) Shows will begin at 7 p.m., with doors at 6 p.m.
The shows will include live music, Firefly cocktails, and local food trucks. But since these are still unprecedented times and the coronavirus hasn't gone away, so they've come up with ways to keep the community safe.
Tickets for the event are limited to 500 and no more than four tickets can be purchased at a time. Each set of four tickets will secure a spot in a 10-by-10 square, separated on all sides by 8 feet. Guests are encouraged to bring blankets and chairs to enjoy the concert, but please leave your dogs, children and outside food and drink at home.
"We’re lucky to have plenty of space, so even by limiting the concerts to 10 percent of our field capacity, we can still host 500 guests," Scott Newitt, co-owner of Firefly said in a press release.
They're implementing other changes to help keep people safe, although these are less creative:
- All staff and vendors will be required to wear masks
- Hand sanitizer will be available throughout the distillery
- Extra bathrooms with a sanitation attendant
- Extra security will enforce social distancing guidelines
Here's the line up, so you can mark your calendars and get your social distance squad ready:
June 12 & June 13 - Runaway Gin
June 19 & June 20 - Whiskey Run and Lauren Hall
June 26 & June 27 - The Majestics
July 3 - The Midnight City Band. No Safe Sounds concert on Saturday, July 4.
July 10 & July 11 - The Yacht Club
July 17 & July 18 - The Reckoning
July 24 & July 25 - TBA with special guest
