ONE AT A TIME: 2 Slices are seeing double; "Everything" is online thanks to Martin Grooms; "Paradise" is on Haley Mae Campbell's mind

Danny Martin (left) used an all-star band for Vision of 2, including DJ Lazercat (right), Nic Jenkins, and Grace Joyner

Amethyst, the statewide collaboration between rappers and producers in S.C., is finally upon us. They started off their rollout with a track featuring Matt Monday, Big Ghini, R Dotta and Kay Marie. It's got all the effortless talent you'd expect from the state's finest hip-hop artist in their prime.Haley Mae Campbell's latest country track is all about spending time with that special someone. "Baby, you're my kind of paradise," she sings during the chorus. It follows those well-loved traditions of radio country, mixing electric guitars and acoustic fiddles.Producer Martin Grooms dropped a moody, glitchy R&B tune that drips sadness, romanticism and regret. Lyrics hover over the track, but are used to eventuate the beat and the song's message. Grooms says all he needs to in the music.Jay Shepard, a former College of Charleston student, put out a sinister and heavy Americana today. It doesn't seem like it can erupt the way it does at the beginning acoustic twanging notes, but erupt it does into a deceptive rock tune. EDIT: This track is no longer available, but will be released again on June 19.You got to love it when an artist is willing to take a serious song and have fun with the music video. Featuring members of 2 Slices' stacked touring band, "Vision of You" shows the group wearing their '80s best, celebrating the killer dance track in a dance studio. 2 Slices will not only remind you of their great sophomore release,, they'll remind you why jazzercise is a lost art that we need to bring back.