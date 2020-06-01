Support the Charleston City Paper | Where to pick up a copy

Monday, June 1, 2020

Human Resources and Little Stranger meet up for a bright and brief EP

Wonder Twin powers, activate

Posted by Heath Ellison on Mon, Jun 1, 2020 at 7:10 PM

SOUNDCLOUD.COM SCREENSHOT
  • Soundcloud.com screenshot
Human Stranger, a collaboration between electro-pop quartet Human Resources and hip-hop duo Little Stranger, released a new self-titled EP Friday. Taking Human Resources' electric soundscapes and Little Stranger's ability to put fun above all else, this collection creates three lush, hard-hitting, down-beat party tunes.

"HEYBOY" open the EP with a mellow and ear-catching tune with too many hooks to count. "Cast Away" throws down a dance track that's as moody as it is celebratory. "Later Love" caps the project off with a flashy electro-pop-rap tune.


Human Stranger's bright production shines through the EP, and both bands' proclivity for catchy beats and melodies keeps the whole thing rolling from track to track. The short song list almost guarantees a couple listens. 

Tags: , , , , ,

  |  
Support local journalism with a donation to Charleston City Paper

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS