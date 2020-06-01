Human Resources and Little Stranger meet up for a bright and brief EP

Soundcloud.com screenshot

Human Stranger, a collaboration between electro-pop quartet Human Resources and hip-hop duo Little Stranger, released a new self-titled EP Friday. Taking Human Resources' electric soundscapes and Little Stranger's ability to put fun above all else, this collection creates three lush, hard-hitting, down-beat party tunes."HEYBOY" open the EP with a mellow and ear-catching tune with too many hooks to count. "Cast Away" throws down a dance track that's as moody as it is celebratory. "Later Love" caps the project off with a flashy electro-pop-rap tune.'s bright production shines through the EP, and both bands' proclivity for catchy beats and melodies keeps the whole thing rolling from track to track. The short song list almost guarantees a couple listens.