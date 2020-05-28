Little Stranger web series highlights duo's performances and weirdo humor

The web series is a variety show hosted by alt-rappers Kevin and John Shields. It's more bizarre than you could ever hope, but in the best way possible.
"When we were touring full time, we always talked about wanting to make a TV show, combining music and comedy, but we just didn't have the time," John said. "So we decided pretty quickly during all this that we should dive in and go for it."
New live performances filmed in quarantine mixed with the band's sense of humor and occasional weirdo sketch comedy, showcases the strange personality of Little Stranger. Damn Skippy and Aggie Flores pitched in to make the dream come true.
"We always say that we take our music very seriously, but we don't take ourselves very seriously," John added.
The first episode of the series focused on largely on musical performances, while the second episode added in tons of absurd (in a good way) skits, depicting a slice of crazy life. The episode premiering tonight is the third in the series, and the band promises it will be "stacked on the music side of with a few sketches throughout."
All episodes of Little Stranger Television are on YouTube, and the band hopes to release an episode every other Thursday.