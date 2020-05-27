Soundchecks: Green Thieves Duo 

click to enlarge Provided

ACOUSTIC ROCK | Green Thieves Duo

The Green Thieves Duo features long-time musical allies Matt Pertuset and TJ Dildy playing together in a more stripped-down format, compared to when the rest of the band is on-hand. Over the years, the pair have gradually become Lowcountry favorites, and they couldn't imagine making music anywhere else, Pertuset told the City Paper. In part, his feelings are due to the location for this weekend's show. "The greatest part of being a Charleston-based musician is the Charleston Pour House," he said. "The atmosphere that has been created by Alex and Vanessa [Harris, owners] is one-of-a-kind. There is a spiritual connection with the music there, and I try to soak it up as often as I can whether I'm performing or simply attending in support of others." The fact that this gig is the duo's first performance for a live audience in over two months makes it extra special to him. During this afternoon set we can count on an assortment of tunes from a variety of the group's primary influences including Avett Brothers, the Devil Makes Three, Wood Brothers, Lukas Nelson and the Grateful Dead. "You can also expect energy, excitement and most importantly love," he said. —Kevin Wilson SATURDAY