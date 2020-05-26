Support the Charleston City Paper | Where to pick up a copy

Tuesday, May 26, 2020

Ian Gwinnup comes back from addiction on Resurrection - 2018

Eight days, one album

Posted by Heath Ellison on Tue, May 26, 2020 at 3:02 PM

click to enlarge PROVIDED
  • Provided
Songwriter Ian Gwinnup took a slow burn approach to the release of his latest album Resurrection - 2018. Instead of putting it all out at once, he gave fans eight days of Ian, releasing a track a day starting on May 19. Today will see the release of the final song in the project, "Turns Out I Was Enough the Whole Time," completing it.

The full LP is more of what fans love about the pop songwriter: pop hooks, some feel-good tunes and a hip-hop delivery, but Gwinnup goes deeper than the glitz may suggest. According to the singer, Resurrection - 2018 tells the story of how he fell into drug addiction, survived it and was left "wondering what's next."
Related Ian Gwinnup is feeling "Pure Vibes" on new single: Undiluted, non-GMO vibes
Gwinnup hopes to drop a new song "every week or so" in the near future
Ian Gwinnup is feeling "Pure Vibes" on new single
Undiluted, non-GMO vibes
Pop singer-songwriter Ian Gwinnup surprised fans with an unannounced single, titled "Pure Vibes."
By Heath Ellison
Feedback File
"Things start light-heart, get darker, leads to a climax and then a resolution," Gwinnup said. "It’s ultimately a story about letting the past die and moving forward toward a new life."

Like many artists around the world, Gwinnup leveraged a lot of his quarantine free-time to make his latest album. "I just got taken on a ride and started revising all these places in my heart and memory and before I knew it, I had all these tracks that all kind of felt like one thing," he said.

Each song from Resurrection - 2018 is available on Spotify and YouTube. The final track, "Turns Out I Was Enough the Whole Time," goes live at 6 p.m. Tuesday.

Tags: , , ,

Related Stories

Support local journalism with a donation to Charleston City Paper

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS