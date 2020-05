Ian Gwinnup comes back from addiction on Resurrection - 2018

click to enlarge Provided

Songwriter Ian Gwinnup took a slow burn approach to the release of his latest album. Instead of putting it all out at once, he gave fans eight days of Ian, releasing a track a day starting on May 19. Today will see the release of the final song in the project, "Turns Out I Was Enough the Whole Time," completing it.The full LP is more of what fans love about the pop songwriter: pop hooks, some feel-good tunes and a hip-hop delivery, but Gwinnup goes deeper than the glitz may suggest. According to the singer,tells the story of how he fell into drug addiction, survived it and was left "wondering what's next.""Things start light-heart, get darker, leads to a climax and then a resolution," Gwinnup said. "It’s ultimately a story about letting the past die and moving forward toward a new life."Like many artists around the world, Gwinnup leveraged a lot of his quarantine free-time to make his latest album. "I just got taken on a ride and started revising all these places in my heart and memory and before I knew it, I had all these tracks that all kind of felt like one thing," he said.Each song fromis available on Spotify and YouTube . The final track, "Turns Out I Was Enough the Whole Time," goes live at 6 p.m. Tuesday.