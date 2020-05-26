Tuesday, May 26, 2020
HIGH FIDELITY: Terrace Theater owner Paul Brown gives his top 5 film scores
There had to be some Tarantino
by Heath Ellison
on Tue, May 26, 2020 at 9:55 AM
Paul Brown is the owner of James Island's locally owned cinema, the Terrace Theater. Showing just as many indie flicks as popular movies, while hosting special screenings of notable classics, Terrace curates an interesting set of films to check out every day.
Brown seemed like the perfect person to ask: What are you top five favorite film soundtracks?
The Moderns
(1988) — Mark Isham and various artists
The Mission
(1986) — Ennio Morricone
The Harder They Come
(1972) — Jimmy Cliff and various artists
The Shape of Water
(2017) — Alexandre Desplat
Jackie Brown
(1997) — various artists
