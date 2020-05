HIGH FIDELITY: Terrace Theater owner Paul Brown gives his top 5 film scores

click to enlarge jimmycliff.com

Paul Brown is the owner of James Island's locally owned cinema, the Terrace Theater. Showing just as many indie flicks as popular movies, while hosting special screenings of notable classics, Terrace curates an interesting set of films to check out every day.Brown seemed like the perfect person to ask: What are you top five favorite film soundtracks? The Moderns (1988) — Mark Isham and various artists The Mission (1986) — Ennio Morricone The Harder They Come (1972) — Jimmy Cliff and various artists The Shape of Water (2017) — Alexandre Desplat Jackie Brown (1997) — various artists