Tuesday, May 26, 2020

HIGH FIDELITY: Terrace Theater owner Paul Brown gives his top 5 film scores

There had to be some Tarantino

Posted by Heath Ellison on Tue, May 26, 2020 at 9:55 AM

click to enlarge JIMMYCLIFF.COM
  • jimmycliff.com
Paul Brown is the owner of James Island's locally owned cinema, the Terrace Theater. Showing just as many indie flicks as popular movies, while hosting special screenings of notable classics, Terrace curates an interesting set of films to check out every day.

Brown seemed like the perfect person to ask: What are you top five favorite film soundtracks?

The Moderns (1988) — Mark Isham and various artists
The Mission (1986) — Ennio Morricone
The Harder They Come (1972) — Jimmy Cliff and various artists
The Shape of Water (2017) — Alexandre Desplat
Jackie Brown (1997) — various artists

