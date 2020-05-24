ONE AT A TIME: Lauren Hall gets "Gone"; Semkari is "Alone" with a friend; Admiral Radio plays a sweet song

Country artist Lauren Hall's latest track is an empowering breakup tune about the moment when someone realizes they don't need to be looked at as second best. A big chorus fit for the radio is the song's highlight.Semkari and Hirow went in on this one. Over a moody beat, the two rap and sing their way through a detailed list of sexual activities. It's a far cry from Semkari's Soundcloud backlog of tunes referencing video games and anime, but it also shows that he's grown so much as a rapper. He's more confident in his words and has a much tighter flow.Americana duo Admiral Radio didn't just release a single today, they gave the title track of their upcoming LP. "Sounds Like You" is a romantic little folk song from a married couple. The two find a sweet harmony in the music, words and vocals.Columbia electro rock duo Glass Mansions recent single is a big one. The band's well-produced guitar and synth combo is like an explosion in slow motion on "Faith." The sound hits the listener in waves and doesn't let up until it's over."Gettin' High" is a neo-psychedelic rock tune. Lowcountry native Tyler Boone describes the track as an autobiographical song about his move to Los Angeles and it sounds as adventurous as a cross-country move.