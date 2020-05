Gaillard Center puts local artists on stage and online with Lowcountry Listens series

click to enlarge Jonathan Boncek file photo

She Returns from War's Hunter Park will be among the local artists featured in Lowcountry Listens

The Gaillard Center will begin hosting a free virtual series called Lowcountry Listens on June 3 featuring local artists such as Grace Joyner and Will Blackburn. Each performance will be recorded on the Gaillard Center's stage and will air online on their website , Facebook and YouTube.Videos will contain a short interview and three to four songs, a spokesperson told the. Lowcountry Listens will run for five consecutive weeks:— Violinist Daniel D., DJ Calculations Of and keyboardist Beatman Fresh (Shelton Desaussure)— Brendan James— She Returns From War— Grace Joyner— Will BlackburnThe series is slated for five weeks to start, but could be extended depending on financial support, according to The Post and Courier.