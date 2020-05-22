Friday, May 22, 2020
Gaillard Center puts local artists on stage and online with Lowcountry Listens series
New series will begin June 3
Posted
by Heath Ellison
on Fri, May 22, 2020 at 9:27 AM
click to enlarge
-
Jonathan Boncek file photo
-
She Returns from War's Hunter Park will be among the local artists featured in Lowcountry Listens
The Gaillard Center will begin hosting a free virtual series called Lowcountry Listens on June 3 featuring local artists such as Grace Joyner and Will Blackburn. Each performance will be recorded on the Gaillard Center's stage and will air online on their website
, Facebook and YouTube.
Videos will contain a short interview and three to four songs, a spokesperson told the City Paper
. Lowcountry Listens will run for five consecutive weeks:
June 3
— Violinist Daniel D., DJ Calculations Of and keyboardist Beatman Fresh (Shelton Desaussure)
June 10
— Brendan James
June 17
— She Returns From War
June 24
— Grace Joyner
July 1
— Will Blackburn
The series is slated for five weeks to start, but could be extended depending on financial support, according to The Post and Courier.
