Friday, May 22, 2020

Gaillard Center puts local artists on stage and online with Lowcountry Listens series

New series will begin June 3

Posted by Heath Ellison on Fri, May 22, 2020 at 9:27 AM

click to enlarge She Returns from War's Hunter Park will be among the local artists featured in Lowcountry Listens - JONATHAN BONCEK FILE PHOTO
  • Jonathan Boncek file photo
  • She Returns from War's Hunter Park will be among the local artists featured in Lowcountry Listens
The Gaillard Center will begin hosting a free virtual series called Lowcountry Listens on June 3 featuring local artists such as Grace Joyner and Will Blackburn. Each performance will be recorded on the Gaillard Center's stage and will air online on their website, Facebook and YouTube.

Videos will contain a short interview and three to four songs, a spokesperson told the City Paper. Lowcountry Listens will run for five consecutive weeks:

June 3 — Violinist Daniel D., DJ Calculations Of and keyboardist Beatman Fresh (Shelton Desaussure)
June 10 — Brendan James
June 17 — She Returns From War
June 24 — Grace Joyner
July 1 — Will Blackburn

The series is slated for five weeks to start, but could be extended depending on financial support, according to The Post and Courier.

