Support the Charleston City Paper | Where to pick up a copy

Thursday, May 21, 2020

HIGH FIDELITY: Truphonic manager Elliott Elsey names his top 5 most important producers

George and Quincy forever

Posted by Heath Ellison on Thu, May 21, 2020 at 1:07 PM

click to enlarge Elliott Elsey (right) was a part of the recording team for 'Good Time' - RUTA SMITH
  • Ruta Smith
  • Elliott Elsey (right) was a part of the recording team for 'Good Time'
Elliott Elsey is the locally renowned studio manager of Truphonic Recording in West Ashley. Hidden away in a cozy spot right off of St. Andrews Blvd., Elsey has recorded both national and local artists.

His career reached a new height earlier this year when Ranky Tanky's Good Time, which he helped engineer, received a Grammy for best Regional Roots Album. He seemed like the perfect person to ask: Who are your top five most important producers?

1. George Martin
2. Quincy Jones
3. Ian Fitchuk
4. Rick Rubin
5. Bill Szymczyk

Tags: , , , , , ,

Support local journalism with a donation to Charleston City Paper

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS