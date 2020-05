HIGH FIDELITY: Truphonic manager Elliott Elsey names his top 5 most important producers

click to enlarge Ruta Smith

Elliott Elsey (right) was a part of the recording team for 'Good Time'

Elliott Elsey is the locally renowned studio manager of Truphonic Recording in West Ashley. Hidden away in a cozy spot right off of St. Andrews Blvd., Elsey has recorded both national and local artists.His career reached a new height earlier this year when Ranky Tanky's, which he helped engineer, received a Grammy for best Regional Roots Album. He seemed like the perfect person to ask: Who are your top five most important producers?1. George Martin 2. Quincy Jones 3. Ian Fitchuk 4. Rick Rubin 5. Bill Szymczyk