Thursday, May 21, 2020
HIGH FIDELITY: Truphonic manager Elliott Elsey names his top 5 most important producers
George and Quincy forever
by Heath Ellison
on Thu, May 21, 2020 at 1:07 PM
Ruta Smith
Elliott Elsey (right) was a part of the recording team for 'Good Time'
Elliott Elsey is the locally renowned studio manager of Truphonic Recording in West Ashley. Hidden away in a cozy spot right off of St. Andrews Blvd., Elsey has recorded both national and local artists.
His career reached a new height earlier this year when Ranky Tanky's Good Time
, which he helped engineer, received a Grammy for best Regional Roots Album. He seemed like the perfect person to ask: Who are your top five most important producers?
1. George Martin
2. Quincy Jones
3. Ian Fitchuk
4. Rick Rubin
5. Bill Szymczyk
