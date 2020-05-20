Soundchecks: Doom Flamingo, Rowan Oak

click to enlarge
SYNTHWAVE | Doom Flamingo
Provided
Doom Flamingo's latest single is a cover of Chris Isaak's "Wicked Game"
Not surprisingly, the Charleston-based synthwave collective Doom Flamingo leaned into the mysterious and macabre while composing their debut EP, Doom
, out May 22. According to vocalist and former actress Kanika Moore, the theatrical band often communicates musical ideas to one another in terms of visuals. Songs sound or feel like certain film scenes look, for example. The five tunes featured on this release each grew incrementally in collaborative bursts between group members, Moore told the City Paper
. These dark numbers were gradually fleshed out on stage as performance pieces, she said, over the course of many months before they were tracked in the studio. Most of Doom Flamingo’s songwriting themes are the result of shared experiences. “Need To Feed” emerged from “deeply personal lyrics that Ross [Bogan, keyboard player] wrote about us constantly trying to ‘feed the beast’ in terms of creating music that people can relate to,” Moore said. All the songs appearing on Doom
were culled from recent sessions that the sextet — bassist Ryan Stasik, guitarist Thomas Kenney, saxophonist Mike Quinn, and drummer Stu White — recorded with producer Matt Zutell. It will ultimately culminate in a full-length album and companion comic book. “This is just the beginning,” Moore said. “We’ve only been a band for a little over a year and, at this point, we’re just waiting to be unleashed again.” Doom
can be heard on Spotify when it comes out on May 22. — Kevin Wilson
ALT. ROCK | Rowan Oak
Rowan Oak’s sound just can’t sit still, can it? Last year’s LP For Those Who Hunger
established the band as an acoustic Americana band to watch. Less than a year later, the band dropped a single in January called “Falsewall,” that introduced a bigger, ‘90s rock sound. Last week, they threw another curveball at us with their newest single, “Plein Air.” This track retains the depth of “Falsewall,” but relies on an acoustic atmosphere and poetic lyrics about love on a beautiful day. “And you’re like an angel painting creation en plein air, my world’s decoration/ I lean in and squint because I want to know you like God does,” vocalist Cory Cromer sings. The song’s little touches — a few key notes and airy electric guitar floating in the back — really eventuate those early relationship feelings, where everything seems perfect and there’s not a cloud in the sky. Check out “Plein Air” on Bandcamp.com
. — Heath Ellison