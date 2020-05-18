Some Charleston music venues are slowly reopening after coronavirus

click to enlarge
Gov. Henry McMaster's mandatory stay-at-home order has been lifted and music venues are beginning to slowly reopen. Some are doing soft openings with limited shows and specific measures to ensure social distancing while others are remaining closed except for dine-in services. Below is a comprehensive list of venues and their current status. We will update this list, so please check back often.
The Royal American
: Open for dine-in on their patio and carry-out services. No word has been given when they will begin hosting shows again.
Charleston Pour House
: The bar is open and shows on the outdoor deck will begin May 13 at 3 p.m. A schedule can be found on their website
. Patrons are required to limit the size of their groups to eight people or less and are encouraged to keep 6 feet from other people.
The Commodore
: Staying closed for the "unforseeable" future, according to Facebook, but will reopen when it is deemed safe to do so.
Surf Bar
: Reopened on May 14, but no live music has been scheduled yet.
Purple Buffalo
: All shows remain canceled or postponed at this time.
Gaillard Center
: No scheduled music performances until the Lowcountry Jazz Festival begins on Sept. 5.
The Sparrow
: No official reopening date has been provided, but Murder Generation is scheduled to perform on May 29 alongside Brandy & the Butcher, the 33's and Rhetoric Vendetta.
Windjammer
: Outdoor shows
are continuing. Citizens are encouraged to practice social distancing.
Charleston Music Hall
: All shows through June are canceled or postponed. The Music Hall has not decided when they will re-open.
N. Charleston Coliseum and Performing Arts Center
: Remains closed until further notice. The next scheduled show is the North Charleston POPS! in Space on July 18.
Music Farm
: The next scheduled performance is Soca Turn Up 2020 and Rebelution on June 20.
Smoke N Brew
: Live music will resume on May 21 with a performance from Chuck Bartell at 6 p.m.
Awendaw Green
: Barn Jams, open mic workshops, and King Street Green remain canceled until further notice. Awendaw Green is encouraging fans to check out the original artists scheduled to play the canceled Barn Jams
.
Tin Roof
: No shows are scheduled
until June.
Forte Jazz Lounge
: Live streams of shows continue on Facebook
. Past shows are archived on the social media platform.