Support the Charleston City Paper | Where to pick up a copy

Monday, May 18, 2020

Avi Jacob reaching out to those struggling on new album, Preservation

Living long

Posted by Heath Ellison on Mon, May 18, 2020 at 5:08 PM

click to enlarge KEELY LAUGHLIN
  • Keely Laughlin
Folk musician Avi Jacob released a new album, Preservation, on May 18. The EP, his first since 2018's Surrender, is five tracks of acoustic-driven and soul-influenced music.

"It's about the struggle for connection, recovering from loss, and wanting to be genuine in person versus over the phone or internet," Jacob told the City Paper via email. "I'm hoping to comfort some folks out there struggling."


Jacob gets a lot mileage out of his rich and sometimes pained vocals. "I don't know how to tell you how I feel/ Baby, I'm scared you'll understand," he sings on the title track.

"Bluebird" is a tender song about saying goodbye and the difficulty of letting someone go. "So Long," the album's closer, continues that thematic trend with a little hope amongst the melancholy words.

"I hope you became everything you wanted to be/ I hope that your soul, mind and body free/ and if you ever see me in another life, another light/ and it don't feel too wrong, Diana, can I sing you this song," Jacob sings.
Related Avi Jacob gives up life stories on Surrender: Music Therapy
Avi Jacob gives up life stories on Surrender
Music Therapy
People love to sweep mental health under the rug. For some, mental health problems are a neglected reality and for many they're an uncomfortable topic, but when they go undiscussed, declining mental health can become an embarrassment for people that live with it — and that's the last thing it should be.
By Heath Ellison
Features
The album shows its soul influence through Jacob's smart instrumental choices. "Hawk in the Nest" uses horns to highlight the refrain and turnaround to the next verse. The singer's voice once again harnesses some of that vibe, helping to tie it through the entire EP.

Tags: , , , , ,

Related Stories

Support local journalism with a donation to Charleston City Paper

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS