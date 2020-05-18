Avi Jacob reaching out to those struggling on new album, Preservation

click to enlarge Keely Laughlin

Folk musician Avi Jacob released a new album,, on May 18. The EP, his first since 2018's, is five tracks of acoustic-driven and soul-influenced music."It's about the struggle for connection, recovering from loss, and wanting to be genuine in person versus over the phone or internet," Jacob told thevia email. "I'm hoping to comfort some folks out there struggling."Jacob gets a lot mileage out of his rich and sometimes pained vocals. "I don't know how to tell you how I feel/ Baby, I'm scared you'll understand," he sings on the title track."Bluebird" is a tender song about saying goodbye and the difficulty of letting someone go. "So Long," the album's closer, continues that thematic trend with a little hope amongst the melancholy words."I hope you became everything you wanted to be/ I hope that your soul, mind and body free/ and if you ever see me in another life, another light/ and it don't feel too wrong, Diana, can I sing you this song," Jacob sings.The album shows its soul influence through Jacob's smart instrumental choices. "Hawk in the Nest" uses horns to highlight the refrain and turnaround to the next verse. The singer's voice once again harnesses some of that vibe, helping to tie it through the entire EP.