Jah Jr. gets in the game on 'Sway in the Morning'

Terence Mills/Newstar Studios
Jah Jr., still riding high off the release of his latest LP, Here I Go
, has yet another thing to brag about. The award-winning rapper appeared on hip-hop talk show Sway in the Morning
on May 6 for their segment "Get in the Game."
On the program, Jah was interviewed by host Sway Calloway, where he spoke about his recent project, himself and shared a track from the album, "Scarred."
The song drew an overall positive reaction from the audience. Granted, some were off-put by the song's honest content about a difficult moment between Jah and his parents, but most callers were interested in hearing more. The end result: Jah is in the game, thus sayeth Sway.
"Man, the feeling is surreal," Jah told the City Paper
about the experience. "At times, it still doesn't feel real. I'm just honored to have the opportunity and I'm extremely thankful to my bro Brandon Mayes for submitting my music to Sway."
Sway Calloway is a radio personality and music journalist with a storied career covering major artists, often getting fun and human moments on-air from big names.
Listen to part one of the interview below. The full discussion can be found on Jah's Instagram
and Facebook
pages.