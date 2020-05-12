Jah Jr. gets in the game on 'Sway in the Morning'

View this post on Instagram

May 6th, 2020 will forever be a day to remember for me. Having the chance to chat with @realsway @thehappyhourwhb and @itstracyg was a surreal experience. Hearing one of my records on @swaysuniverse felt UNREAL😭 forever thankful for this opportunity. Here’s part one of the “Get In The Game” segment of the show. #swayinthemorning #swaysuniverse #tracyg #heatherb #radio #getinthegame #JUNYA #LLToucan #Explore #jahjr #rap #hiphop #music #artist