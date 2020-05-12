Support the Charleston City Paper | Where to pick up a copy

Tuesday, May 12, 2020

Jah Jr. gets in the game on 'Sway in the Morning'

Next up: Five Fingers of Death?

Posted by Heath Ellison on Tue, May 12, 2020 at 6:44 PM

click to enlarge TERENCE MILLS/NEWSTAR STUDIOS
  • Terence Mills/Newstar Studios
Jah Jr., still riding high off the release of his latest LP, Here I Go, has yet another thing to brag about. The award-winning rapper appeared on hip-hop talk show Sway in the Morning on May 6 for their segment "Get in the Game."

On the program, Jah was interviewed by host Sway Calloway, where he spoke about his recent project, himself and shared a track from the album, "Scarred."
Related Jah Jr. embraces vocals and happiness on his latest LP, Here I Go: Going, going, but not gone
Jah Jr. embraces vocals and happiness on his latest LP, Here I Go
Going, going, but not gone
If you couldn't tell by the album cover for Here I Go, Jah Jr. is still kicking.
By Heath Ellison
Feedback File
The song drew an overall positive reaction from the audience. Granted, some were off-put by the song's honest content about a difficult moment between Jah and his parents, but most callers were interested in hearing more. The end result: Jah is in the game, thus sayeth Sway.

"Man, the feeling is surreal," Jah told the City Paper about the experience. "At times, it still doesn't feel real. I'm just honored to have the opportunity and I'm extremely thankful to my bro Brandon Mayes for submitting my music to Sway."

Sway Calloway is a radio personality and music journalist with a storied career covering major artists, often getting fun and human moments on-air from big names.

Listen to part one of the interview below. The full discussion can be found on Jah's Instagram and Facebook pages.

