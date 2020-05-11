ONE AT A TIME: Ray DeeZy gives a lesson you won't forget; Community Pool throws fans into "Motion"

click to enlarge Provided

Community Pool dropped a new single, "Motion," this week

This synthwave R&B jam from Persona la Ave and Baraka is a solid complement to the warm days and chilly nights of Spring. Equal parts cool and warming, its grooving bass lines and dancing keys fit any good mood.Ray DeeZy dropped another single this week, providing more life lessons in just under 90 seconds than some can spout in a year. "Start a garden not a blog/ don't follow fame and stars/ and if you're religious, make sure you only follow God." He just keeps the quality content rolling.Community Pool's latest single is another poolside jam, proving the band deserves their name. The song's chorus moves in waves, letting the music and vocals take turns in the spotlight. Yet another track full of vibes from a vibe-centric group.