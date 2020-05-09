Support the Charleston City Paper | Where to pick up a copy

Folk songwriter Sam Reynolds adds classical influences on Broken Tulips

Classy stuff

Posted by Heath Ellison on Sat, May 9, 2020 at 10:07 AM

Sam Reynolds, a Lowcountry folk songwriter who now resides in Vermont, released a collection of soft, subtle, and stirring piano instrumentals on May 1 titled Broken Tulips.

While the album's cascading keys and harmonic structures are more influenced by classical traditions, Reynolds sees the music as an extension of his previously released folk songs. "[It's] just another vehicle of expression, one that seems to make a bit better sense to me than a guitar and voice," Reynolds says.


Broken Tulips is very minimalist in orchestration, utilizing only the piano for all 10 songs, with no lyrics. Even the titles of each track just follow a number order, but each tune is distinct in melody, while structurally relying on Reynolds' dramatic rhythms. He stops, starts, speeds up, and slows down seemingly on a whim, but it adds to the emotional dynamic of each composition.

"I consider these songs to each be beautiful and unique while recognizing that each suffers its own fatal flaws," he says. "Not unlike ourselves, I imagine."

