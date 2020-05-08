Support the Charleston City Paper | Where to pick up a copy

Friday, May 8, 2020

HIGH FIDELITY: Music educator David Carter gives his top 5 favorites songs right now

Still RIP Bill Withers

Posted by Heath Ellison on Fri, May 8, 2020 at 8:58 AM

BILLBOARD AD, 1971
  • Billboard ad, 1971
David Carter is a Lowcountry musician, music educator, and 2015 Teacher of the Year recipient. The music man of many talents currently works as the director of education and outreach at Charleston Jazz, while he pursues a Ph.D. in music education. As a performer of several musical styles, including jazz and classical, he was the perfect person to ask: What five songs are you obsessed with right now?

“Have You Met Miss Jones,” Kenny Garrett Quintet
“La Vida Es Un Carnaval,” Celia Cruz
“Baby Carrots,” Jacob Mann Big Band
“Lovely Day,” Bill Withers
“I Can’t Help It,” Michael Jackson

