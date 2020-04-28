3-night livestream features SUSTO, Heyrocco, Little Stranger, and more to fundraise for the Royal American

click to enlarge
Coast Records and This is Noteworthy are teaming for a three-night livestreamed concert series in support of the Royal American, featuring popular indie, rock, pop, and Americana artists from the area. The concert event will run from Thurs. April 30 through Sat. May 2 at 8 p.m. every night in an effort to raise $20,000 for the popular venue. Donations will be accepted at any time on GoFundMe.com
"The Royal American has been a staple of not just Charleston, but the regional, and even national, music scene, and we wanted to band together and give back to the venue that has give so much to our scene," says Matt Zutell of Coast Records.
Thursday night will feature performances from SUSTO, Hunter Park, Mel Washington, and Brett Nash. Friday will Babe Club, Grace Joyner, and Jordan Igoe, among others. Saturday will round things out with Keon Masters, 2 Slices, Human Resources, former Charleston stalwarts Heyrocco, and Little Stranger. All three nights will be livestreamed on This is Noteworthy's YouTube page
Royal's value to the Charleston music scene is frequently noted by fans and artists, alike. The downtown venue and bar has been referenced in local songs, served as a proving ground for many Lowcountry artists, and continues to be a popular hangout for everyone involved in the scene. It's also been a beacon of collaboration for some, hosting Cultura, Summer Shindig, and the 2019 City Paper
Music Awards.
"We want to help them through this crazy time so that when this pandemic is over, Royal can continue to be there for us," Zutell adds.