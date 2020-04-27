Support the Charleston City Paper | Where to pick up a copy

Monster Music and Movies reopening with limited hours Monday

The store will allow 25 people in at a time

Posted by Heath Ellison on Mon, Apr 27, 2020 at 10:15 AM

Monster Music and Movies will reopen April 27 with limited store hours from 12 to 6 p.m. The popular record and movie store closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic and moved most of its sales online.

To ensure the safety of customers and to help decrease community spread of the virus, the staff will only admit 25 customers at a time. Gloves, hand sanitizer, and masks will be available at the door.
With this recent news, Monster Music has become one of the first music hotspots to reopen. With talk of reopening the state coming from the governor's office, more businesses are likely to begin cautiously opening their doors again.

