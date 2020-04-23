Don't CRY, Niecy Blues released a new EP

click to enlarge Provided

Niecy Blues at Cultura in 2019

<a href="http://niecyblues.bandcamp.com/album/cry">CRY by Niecy Blues</a>

In these trying times, don't we all need a good dose of calm? Niecy Blues’ latest EP, released April 22, just might do the trick., her new three track project, feels like floating on a cloud. It's airy and celestial with a healthy dose of haunting vocals. Each track on the album consists of unusual and intentional musical choices from beautiful piano melodies, to minimal background noise as a backdrop to the layers and layers of angelic harmonies.The EP’s first track, “CRY!” is an emotional tune mixing a chorus of vocals with beautiful piano melodies. The dissonance in the chords strikes a balance between eerie and peaceful. The whispery tone towards the end of the track gives it a ghostly feel, which is extended throughout the other two songs.Those tracks “painted seats (for domo)” and “keep goin, black girl ur not far” have a similar composure but oppose each other in a natural way. The former track produces a sound full of reverberation; it feels like floating at the bottom of the ocean. There's very little musical background, just layers of harmonies and sound. The last track, “keep goin, black girl ur not far” follows this same formula, but feels lighter and gives you the impression of flight.