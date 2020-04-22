Soundchecks: Joseph Dubay, Boo Hag

INDIE POP | Joseph Dubay

Joseph Dubay is back on his bullshit again — his words, not ours — with his newest EP, Loser Boy, released April 20. Dubay lays claim to a lot of territory across these four tracks, running between "hopeful pop punk," a dark "electro pop banger," and some straight-forward love songs. "Loser Boy is what happens when you spend 2019 releasing 12 very different songs and then find yourself with free time forced upon you," Dubay says. "Originally I wrote 'B.O.M.Bs' as a fun reaction to a budding relationship, and I thought that it would be a cool single to release. However, when I found that I had significantly more time, I decided that it would be even better to put out an EP." In recent months, Dubay's garnered some Tik Tok fame, using his short videos to show his music to a wider audience. According to the songwriter, making music with a little clout on the internet is strange, thanks to a new awareness of what Gen Z and younger Millennials are into. "While I would never let trends dictate what I write, I definitely take it all into account when I am creating," he says. Check out Loser Boy on charlestoncitypaper.com. —Heath Ellison

SWAMP PUNK | Boo Hag

Columbia garage-rockers Boo Hag are back for another round of dark and heavy swamp jams on their recently released LP Burial Ground. Unlike previous albums, which were straight-to-the-point swamp-rock albums, this one is much more dynamic. The band keeps it quiet and tense for parts of the album, letting the big moments really explode in a black-magic-inspired flury. Tracks like "Crown" and "Medication," which will have a music video released on April 20, give the audience little moments to breathe before Boo Hag storms the speakers with volume. If fans miss the thrills and chills of the band's earlier material, the second half of the album scratches that low-budget punk itch. "F.U.U.S.A.," "Time Bomb," and "Talk" will keep the rock crowd pleased and are sure to be hits live. Originally, the band had conceived a big release for Burial Ground, taking two years to flesh out the songs and accumulate cash for a vinyl release, but then a pandemic happened. "Considering the current circumstances and situations we are all finding ourselves in, Scott [Tempo] and I both feel compelled to abandon the vision we had for Burial Ground's release and go ahead and drop the album," vocalist/guitarist Saul Seibert says. "Consider it some weird, twisted love letter to our fans." Burial Ground can be heard on bandcamp.com or charlestoncitypaper.com. —Heath Ellison