Support the Charleston City Paper | New Video

Tuesday, April 21, 2020

Local artists Abstract- That Rapper and Me celebrate 4/20 with a joint effort

Blaze it

Posted by Eliana Katz on Tue, Apr 21, 2020 at 4:05 PM


“Mary” by hip-hop artists Me and Abstract- That Rapper is a modern ode to smoking weed. Released on April 20 (when else?), this music video flashes through scenes of the two rappers smoking throughout the Lowcountry, rapping about their beloved MaryJane. It’s a stoners anthem, that will get you giggling just by its sheer absurdity.

Suspended by a catchy beat and a repetitive hook, this track covers the A to Zs of the dank dictionary. It’s timely release is sure to engage a certain audience, and relate to whatever celebration of the day they may have planned. 

Tags: , , , , , , , ,

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS