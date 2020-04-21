Local artists Abstract- That Rapper and Me celebrate 4/20 with a joint effort

“Mary” by hip-hop artists Me and Abstract- That Rapper is a modern ode to smoking weed. Released on April 20 (when else?), this music video flashes through scenes of the two rappers smoking throughout the Lowcountry, rapping about their beloved MaryJane. It’s a stoners anthem, that will get you giggling just by its sheer absurdity.Suspended by a catchy beat and a repetitive hook, this track covers the A to Zs of the dank dictionary. It’s timely release is sure to engage a certain audience, and relate to whatever celebration of the day they may have planned.