Jump, Little Children frontman sings to an empty Music Hall to raise support for artists during pandemic

The music industry has been ravaged by the effects of social distancing and quarantine orders, as well as the sickness itself. In an effort to illustrate this point, Jay Clifford of Jump, Little Children, recorded a live solo performance of "Cathedrals" in an empty Charleston Music Hall.
The video hopes to raise support for MusiCare COVID-19 Relief Fund, a fund set up to help those in the music industry whose livelihoods have been taken away by the virus.
The 360-degree video allows those watching to view the eerily empty venue with Clifford on stage alone singing and strumming into the void. "Cathedrals," a Jump single from 1998 is still a powerful and reflective ballad.
The lyrics in the song's chorus reveal a chilling coincidence. “In the cathedrals of New York and Rome, there is a feeling that you should just go home, and spend a lifetime finding out just where that is,” Clifford sings.
Jump, Little Children and the Charleston Music Hall are asking for support in helping struggling musicians during this time.