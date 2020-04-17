ONE AT A TIME: Connor Hollifield introduced "Mr. Morning Man;" Stop Light Observation counts their bullets

“Mr. Morning Man,” Connor HollifieldBy the sound of it, we could all use some "Mr. Morning Man" in our lives. This new single is all things indie/singer-songwriter. It’s easy, breezy, and wholesome with familiar chords and guitar riffs that echo against the lyrics of a man who's got it all figured out. He’s a man of mystery, charisma, and creativity and he's riding his wave wherever it may take him.“Stuck in Time,” Rural ResonanceIf you are looking for a complex, synth-instrumental jam, then look no further. This beat goes harder than you might expect with plenty of controlled builds and interesting chord progressions. It stands alone impressively, but can layer more and more on. It's really a beat that can do both.“52 Flow,” Ray DeeZyRay DeeZy just won't stop. Releasing yet another single, “52 Flow” is a meditation on Route 52 towards Goose Creek and Moncks Corner; a meditation on going home, if you will. It's classic DeeZy, soulful samples and beats with impressive, quick rhymes.“13bullets (pt. 1),” Stop Light Observations“13bullets (pt.1)" is gritty alternative rock with vocals that will make you say, “That's nice,” from the first few lines, and then, “Damn, thats” throughout the rest of the track. It repeatedly emphasizes the uncertainty of the future. Yup, sounds about right.