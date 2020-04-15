Jaee Bryant just keeps pushing ahead on new album Silkk Possyum, his second this year

click to enlarge Ruta Smith

Jaee Bryant certainly has a lot to say. The Charleston rapper started off the year with the expectation of releasing two albums,and. After the Valentine's day release of, a previously unannounced album,, was released last week to hold us over untilis out later this year.Bryant’s interim project is a solid eight track album that builds on the themes of self-worth and appreciation covered inThe songs onare essentially Bryant’s thoughts meticulously layered over simple, smooth beats that engage a classic funk and jazz sound as they get more intricate. The bookend tracks of the album help tell Bryant’s story, and the story of the album. Self-worth is a continuing struggle and the first track of the album, “Morning Rise,” makes light of an ongoing effort to live happily, reminding us that sometimes the hardest part and the biggest accomplishment is just getting up in the morning.Tracks like “Being Consistent” and “Catch Up” expand on these messages of improvement. They sit alongside tracks like the sexually charged “30 Min Backstroke (Quickie)” and the funky, soulful electronic interlude of “Mobbin & Snatchin.The album finishes strong with “Funk Da World (Outro),” a jazzy beat with a spoken outro, that addresses the album's release in a strange time. Bryant leads by the example of his sunny disposition asking us to recognize how good life is, relax, and to stick together during these trying times. A simple question of WWJBD at a time like this, is answered in no better words than his own: “A lot of bullshit going on around the world, but you know we gotta keep on movin', we gotta keep on groovin'.”