'Holy Corona!' brings together some local gigging artists for a variety-packed compilation

The Hungry Monks are featured on Holy Corona!

<a href="http://holycoronachs.bandcamp.com/album/holy-corona-a-compliation-in-support-of-charleston-musicians">Holy Corona! A Compliation in Support of Charleston Musicians by Holy Corona!</a>

This isn't breaking news anymore, but many individuals working in creative fields are suffering during the city's cultural shutdown. While many artists are increasing their song output during the pandemic, one group put together a compilation album calledin the hopes of regaining some of their monetary losses.The album is seriously one of the most diverse LPs released by locals this year, hopping from Americana ("Black Train"), to gypsy jazz ("Superior Crust"), to Latin dance tunes ("Cha Cha Charleston"). All proceeds will go directly to the 10 artists on the album, including Lee Barbour, Daniel Patrick, and Red Cedar Review."The hope is to generate a bit of financial relief in this time when no live music is happening, as we're all pretty much out of work for the foreseeable future," George Stevens, of Stagger & Jags and Moonlight Ale, says.Most artists featured onare frequent performers in the area, who make most of their income from gigs.Stevens adds that when venues open up again, he wants to have ashow. "The response has been great so far, which speaks to the community's support for local music," he says. "Our scene isn't just great because of the musicians, but because of the people in the community who value live music."