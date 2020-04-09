Anfernee shares what's in his H.Art on new EP

click to enlarge Jonathan Boncek file photo

Is your quarantine music getting a little overplayed? Anfernee’s new EPis sure to liven up the mix with upbeat classic-inspired bops and slower, more experimental sounds. The project is a nice mixture of genres with nine tracks that all vary from each other in style and sound.There is a lot that happening on. Songs like “Arcade Love (ft. Jah Jr.)," “Traveler’s Rest,” and “Reminded (ft. Tyrie)” all have catchy hooks and strong verses that people could sing along to on the radio. “Arcade Love” covers the type of rap that we hear everywhere nowadays. It's fun and bouncy with great verses from both Anfernee and Charleston favorite Jah Jr. It's a playful and lighthearted track that will get nostalgic about past crushes under fluorescent light.These songs are memorable, thanks to the mixture of recognizable styles and truly new sounds, like the first track on the album “My H.Art is Fragile.” It draws you in with cool, echoing vocals, but plays with the listener by throwing in snaps and clicks purposefully out of time. It walks the line between being spooky and chill creating an intriguing first track of the EP that draws you in and keeps you wondering about what comes next. Through the entire EP, every track ties together well.