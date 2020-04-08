Sylloett explores every corner on Ground Zero's short track list

click to enlarge 1770 Records Instagram

Electronic artist Sylloett's newest EP,, is out now on Spotify. Spanning three tracks, the DJ digs deep to get as much out of the short runtime as possible.In the roughly 10 minutes it takes to listen to, Sylloett explores every inch of space he can, touching on light guitar struts to wobbly electronic rhythms. "Lights Out" mixes moments of hip-hop with electro rock. "Run Up" caps off the short album with a soul-influenced track, complete with enough stutters and four-on-the-floor beats to remind listeners that this is music for the dance floor.Sylloett is a relatively new artist to the scene, giving their first performance in February. The producer is signed to College of Charleston's student-run record label, 1770 Records.