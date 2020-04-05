Persona la Ave shows Music is Pleasure on new album

click to enlarge Blake Shorter

Persona La Ave

<a href="http://personalaave.bandcamp.com/album/music-is-pleasure-no-place-in-this-world">Music Is Pleasure /// No Place In This World by PERSONA LA AVE</a>

One thing COVID-19 hasn't stopped is the release of new music by local favorites to add to our repertoire of home activity background music. Persona La Ave’s new album,, coincidentally is the perfect LP to stream while we are stuck in our houses.The album, released March 30, is a 12-track amalgamation of instrumental synth jams. If we could describe it in one word, it would be calming. Which, is fitting considering the chaos of the world at the moment. Don't we all need a little more calm?Most of the tracks offer interesting musical sounds combining echoing, synth-driven instrumentals with repetitive beats and occasional chiming melodies. The album is consistent, with each song producing some chill in its own way. Some, like "Greeny" and "On the Round," take on a woodsier vibe, even.The last few songs on the album pick up the pace, adding harder beats and deeper tones. “Patrol,” “Space Lush,” “Dorkin,” and “Loop Master Begins” will get you moving with their upbeat sound. Whether you land on the mellow jams, the groovier tracks, or the album in its entirety, it's sure to bring some comfort and provide a great soundtrack during this quaran-time.