How you can get The Artisanals' new album free for one week only starting today

Jonathan Boncek file photo
The Artisanals are making a pretty interesting trade with fans. For one week, starting today, those that donate to the band will receive an advanced download of their upcoming album Zia
. "This is your only chance to hear the new album for the foreseeable future," the band wrote on Instagram announcing the deal.
No formal release date for Zia
has been provided. Fans can donate to the Artisanals through Venmo (the-artisanals), PayPal
, or Cashapp ($theartisanals). When donating, leave your email in the comment box. The band will send a download shortly after.
"We hope this record can provide some much-needed solace to anyone struggling right now," the band says. "We are truly so grateful for all your support through the years, and know that we cannot wait to see you on the road again soon."
Since leaving SUSTO to embark on his own journey as a songwriter, Artisanals frontman Johnny Delaware has crafted a big sound influenced by indie-folk and heartland rock. The band's eponymous debut in 2018 netted some devout locals fans and national attention from Rolling Stone
and Billboard.