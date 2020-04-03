Friday, April 3, 2020
'Amethyst,' a collab album featuring SC rappers, will host first listening party Sunday
by Heath Ellison
on Fri, Apr 3, 2020 at 3:02 PM
, a collaborative album featuring roughly 50 rappers, singers, and producers from South Carolina, is having its first livestreamed listening party this Sunday at 8 p.m. on Instagram
.
Totaling 90 minutes, co-organizer Black Dave decided to divide Amethyst
between two 45-minute listening sessions. The second listening party will take place on April 12 at 8 p.m.
"It became super hard to cut songs," Dave says. "Thankfully a couple files got corrupted to make things easy."
There is still no official release date for Amethyst
, but the project's already moved at a vigorous pace. Recorded over two days in December, the album involved dozens of S.C.'s most popular rappers and producers mixing their styles to show the variation around the state's rap scene.
