Tuesday, March 31, 2020
Savannah Music Festival moves to online streaming every day through April 11
Show must go on(line)
by Eliana Katz
on Tue, Mar 31, 2020 at 1:14 PM
Bela Fleck and the Flecktones were originally scheduled to perform at Savannah Music Festival
The Savannah Music Festival
is moving to an online platform to deliver some performances to fans and ticket holders during the COVID-19 pandemic. Tune in to YouTube
, Facebook
, or Instagram
at 12:30 p.m. everyday through April 11 to see what the 2020 artists have put together.
“Live music is irreplaceable, but in the absence of our annual gathering, our team is glad to offer this online substitution," artistic director Ryan McMaken said in a press release.
The 17-day festival was supposed to start this past week in historic venues and theaters in Savannah, but concerns over the pandemic stopped the performances.
Some of the performances you can expect to see during the online series are Germán López, Amythyst Kiah, Steve Riley, and Martin Hayes.
