Tuesday, March 31, 2020

Gaillard Center offering free lesson plans covering Shakespeare, Ranky Tanky, and hip-hop

Taking them to school

Posted by Eliana Katz on Tue, Mar 31, 2020 at 10:47 AM

The Gaillard Center is offering up educational programming while students are learning at home
  • Shelby Del Vecchio file photo
  • The Gaillard Center is offering up educational programming while students are learning at home
With students learning from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Gaillard Center‘s Education and Community program is offering arts education lesson plans for all grades on their website.

Sterling deVries, director of education, and Stephanie Creger, education coordinator, curated a number of performance videos and prepared lesson plans that are all available without charge. Some artists featured in the lessons include popular music scene mainstays like artists-in-residence Marcus Amaker and Charlton Singleton.

Teacher guides and lesson plans are available for most grade levels on a plethora of topics from Shakespeare to hip-hop.

