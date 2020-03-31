Tuesday, March 31, 2020
Gaillard Center offering free lesson plans covering Shakespeare, Ranky Tanky, and hip-hop
by Eliana Katz
Tue, Mar 31, 2020
The Gaillard Center is offering up educational programming while students are learning at home
With students learning from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Gaillard Center‘s Education and Community program is offering arts education lesson plans
for all grades on their website.
Sterling deVries, director of education, and Stephanie Creger, education coordinator, curated a number of performance videos and prepared lesson plans that are all available without charge. Some artists featured in the lessons include popular music scene mainstays like artists-in-residence Marcus Amaker and Charlton Singleton.
Teacher guides and lesson plans are available for most grade levels on a plethora of topics from Shakespeare to hip-hop.
