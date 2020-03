Gaillard Center offering free lesson plans covering Shakespeare, Ranky Tanky, and hip-hop

click to enlarge Shelby Del Vecchio file photo

The Gaillard Center is offering up educational programming while students are learning at home

With students learning from home during the COVID-19 pandemic, the Gaillard Center‘s Education and Community program is offering arts education lesson plans for all grades on their website.Sterling deVries, director of education, and Stephanie Creger, education coordinator, curated a number of performance videos and prepared lesson plans that are all available without charge. Some artists featured in the lessons include popular music scene mainstays like artists-in-residence Marcus Amaker and Charlton Singleton.Teacher guides and lesson plans are available for most grade levels on a plethora of topics from Shakespeare to hip-hop.