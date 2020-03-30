Monday, March 30, 2020
Trondossa cancels its 2020 jam and rock festival at Riverfront Park
Widespread Pandemic
by Heath Ellison
Mon, Mar 30, 2020 at 3:07 PM
Jonathan Boncek file photo
Trondossa has been held in Riverfront Park every year since 2018
The Trondossa Music & Arts Festival announced today that the two-day festival, set in Riverfront Park in North Charleston, has been canceled. The fest was scheduled for May 16 and 17, and was going to feature Widespread Panic, the Nude Party, Yola, and others.
This would have been the third Trondossa at Riverfront Park since the event's beginning in 2018.
Trondossa's cancellation is the latest in a series of events that have been called off in Charleston during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the last few weeks, High Water and Cultura announced they would not hold their festivals at their original dates.
Tickets will automatically be refunded at the point of purchase on April 8. Trondossa representatives say the festival will be held in 2021.
