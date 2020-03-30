Support the Charleston City Paper

Monday, March 30, 2020

Trondossa cancels its 2020 jam and rock festival at Riverfront Park

Widespread Pandemic

Posted by Heath Ellison on Mon, Mar 30, 2020 at 3:07 PM

click to enlarge Trondossa has been held in Riverfront Park every year since 2018 - JONATHAN BONCEK FILE PHOTO
  • Jonathan Boncek file photo
  • Trondossa has been held in Riverfront Park every year since 2018
The Trondossa Music & Arts Festival announced today that the two-day festival, set in Riverfront Park in North Charleston, has been canceled. The fest was scheduled for May 16 and 17, and was going to feature Widespread Panic, the Nude Party, Yola, and others.

This would have been the third Trondossa at Riverfront Park since the event's beginning in 2018.
Related Closed and canceled: A comprehensive list of closed facilities and canceled events in Charleston due to the coronavirus: See y'all on the other side
Closed and canceled: A comprehensive list of closed facilities and canceled events in Charleston due to the coronavirus
See y'all on the other side
Uncertainty surrounding the spread of COVID-19 are leading to event cancellations around town. Check this list often for updates. And be sure to read our guide to handling the virus.
By Connelly Hardaway
Features
Trondossa's cancellation is the latest in a series of events that have been called off in Charleston during the COVID-19 pandemic. In the last few weeks, High Water and Cultura announced they would not hold their festivals at their original dates.

Tickets will automatically be refunded at the point of purchase on April 8. Trondossa representatives say the festival will be held in 2021.

Tags: , , , , , , ,

Related Stories

Comments

Subscribe to this thread:
By Email
With RSS

Add a comment

Trending in the Alternative Press

Classified Listings
{ more } Recent Comments
{ more } Reader Reviews
Most Viewed

Powered by Foundation   © Copyright 2020, Charleston City Paper   RSS